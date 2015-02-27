35 Articles by Lauren Imparato
Lauren Imparato
4 Challenging Yoga Poses To Help You Find Your Edge & Try Something New
Sometimes you just need to go there — to that place you don't really want to go because it's uncomfortable.
A Yoga Sequence To Strengthen Your Core & Your Heart
Sequence begins clockwise at top left.
3 Ways To Get Clean From The Inside Out (No Juicing Required)
How to clear out your system without depriving yourself.
A Detoxifying Yoga Sequence To Refresh Your Energy
Sequence reads from top left to right.
A Quick Detoxifying Yoga Sequence To Jumpstart The New Year
We all want to start off the new year with a bang, whatever that means. And yoga can help with that.
Go On A Digital Detox With These 6 Steps
It is time for a Digital Detox. Yes, you read this correctly ... on your digital device. After likely months and years without stopping to take some...
The Easiest Avocado Snack You'll Ever Make
This is one of California's best exports.
3 Running Lessons From A Full-Time Yogi
Since I injured my shoulder diving in July, I have not been able to do as much yoga asana as I would like, or am used to. As a result, I have begun to...
5 Signs You Need a Break + 5 Things to Do About It
Life has put a lot on our plates, and it seems to be adding more.
How Yoga Helps You Sail Into the True You
There are two main components to your body, to YOU.
Starting a Self-Practice
The day I started a home yoga practice, also known as 'Self Practice' is the day I had to. No other reason. And that day may be today for you,...
5 Reasons You CAN Practice Yoga Daily
How you can practice yoga despite your busy schedule.
3 Lessons of Summer Yoga
The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.
5 Tips to Beat the Summer Office Slumps
Stuck in the office slumps? Try these tricks.
Bandhas for Beginners: Intro to Yoga's Interior Locks
Understanding the meaning behind your yoga poses.