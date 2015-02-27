35 Articles by Lauren Imparato

Lauren Imparato

Motivation

4 Challenging Yoga Poses To Help You Find Your Edge & Try Something New

Sometimes you just need to go there — to that place you don't really want to go because it's uncomfortable.

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
February 27 2015
Healthy Weight

3 Ways To Get Clean From The Inside Out (No Juicing Required)

How to clear out your system without depriving yourself.

#toxic #wellness #yoga #cleanse #detox
Lauren Imparato
January 30 2015
Routines

A Quick Detoxifying Yoga Sequence To Jumpstart The New Year

We all want to start off the new year with a bang, whatever that means. And yoga can help with that.

#yoga poses sequence #breathing #yogis #yoga #detox
Lauren Imparato
December 17 2014

Go On A Digital Detox With These 6 Steps

It is time for a Digital Detox. Yes, you read this correctly ... on your digital device. After likely months and years without stopping to take some...

#healing #awareness #mindfulness #personal growth #technology
Lauren Imparato
November 30 2014
Recipes

3 Running Lessons From A Full-Time Yogi

Since I injured my shoulder diving in July, I have not been able to do as much yoga asana as I would like, or am used to. As a result, I have begun to...

#running #karma #yogis #wellness #yoga
Lauren Imparato
March 1 2013
Mental Health

5 Signs You Need a Break + 5 Things to Do About It

Life has put a lot on our plates, and it seems to be adding more.

#mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #wellness #sleeping
Lauren Imparato
August 6 2012
Motivation
Motivation

Starting a Self-Practice

The day I started a home yoga practice, also known as 'Self Practice' is the day I had to. No other reason. And that day may be today for you,...

#yoga poses sequence #london #yoga poses #new york city #yogis
Lauren Imparato
September 28 2011
Motivation

5 Reasons You CAN Practice Yoga Daily

How you can practice yoga despite your busy schedule.

#yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
August 29 2011
Motivation

3 Lessons of Summer Yoga

The sweat. The drip. The soak. The slip.

#new york city #yogis #yoga
Lauren Imparato
August 2 2011
Wellness Trends
Routines

Bandhas for Beginners: Intro to Yoga's Interior Locks

Understanding the meaning behind your yoga poses.

#Ashtanga #chakras
Lauren Imparato
June 14 2011