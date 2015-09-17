6 Articles by Laura Norman, M.S., LMT
DIY Reflexology: 7 Points For Your Best Workout
Reflexology is the art of applying pressure to “reflex points” on the hands, face, ears, and feet, which brings balance to all of your organs, glands,...
September 17 2015
DIY Foot Reflexology For Your Best Sleep Ever
Look to your feet for some seriously good shut-eye.
August 5 2015
How Foot Reflexology Can Help You Have Great Sex (Yes, Really)
Talk about sole mates.
June 25 2015
DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Relieve Seasonal Allergies
Got the sniffles? Use your thumb or index finger to press and hold each one for five seconds.
May 15 2015
DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Reduce Stress & Boost Metabolism
Your thoughts and visualizations affect the world around you — starting with your body. If your goal is the best possible version of yourself, picture...
April 23 2015
Why Everyone Should Try Reflexology
Plus, how to get started.
February 4 2015