Routines

DIY Reflexology: 7 Points For Your Best Workout

Reflexology is the art of applying pressure to “reflex points” on the hands, face, ears, and feet, which brings balance to all of your organs, glands,...

#mindfulness #reflexology #mind body connection #wellness
September 17 2015
Integrative Health

DIY Foot Reflexology For Your Best Sleep Ever

Look to your feet for some seriously good shut-eye.

#sleep #Traditional Chinese Medicine
August 5 2015
Sex
Integrative Health

DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Relieve Seasonal Allergies

Got the sniffles? Use your thumb or index finger to press and hold each one for five seconds.

#allergies #stress #reflexology #relaxation
May 15 2015
Integrative Health

DIY Foot Reflexology: 7 Pressure Points To Reduce Stress & Boost Metabolism

Your thoughts and visualizations affect the world around you — starting with your body. If your goal is the best possible version of yourself, picture...

#healing #visualization #reflexology #relaxation
April 23 2015
Integrative Health