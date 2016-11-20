6 Articles by Laura Marquis

Laura Marquis

The 6-Ingredient Vegan Peach Cobbler You'll Want To Make Tonight

Celebrate stone fruit season with this ultra-simple (and totally healthy) dessert.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #paleo recipes
Laura Marquis
August 14 2016

Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day

With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...

#recipes #dessert #healthy foods #food #chocolate
Laura Marquis
February 21 2016
Recipes
Recipes

Cashew Milk So Good, You'll Forget Almond Milk Even Exists

Making nondairy milk is simpler than you might think.

#recipes #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Laura Marquis
January 16 2016
Recipes

Vegan Peanut Butter Fudge (Just 2 Ingredients!)

Nobody who tastes this would guess that it's healthy.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Laura Marquis
January 14 2016