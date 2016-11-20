6 Articles by Laura Marquis
Laura Marquis
The 6-Ingredient Vegan Peach Cobbler You'll Want To Make Tonight
Celebrate stone fruit season with this ultra-simple (and totally healthy) dessert.
Laura Marquis
August 14 2016
Vegan Chocolate Truffles You'll Want To Eat Every Day
With the perfect smooth and rich filling, these Chocolate Truffles satisfy even the most sinful chocolate lover’s taste buds! They're beautiful enough...
Laura Marquis
February 21 2016
New Ingredient Alert: Yacon Syrup (What It Is + How To Use It)
Have you been using this sweet new superfood?
Laura Marquis
February 13 2016
Cashew Milk So Good, You'll Forget Almond Milk Even Exists
Making nondairy milk is simpler than you might think.
Laura Marquis
January 16 2016
Vegan Peanut Butter Fudge (Just 2 Ingredients!)
Nobody who tastes this would guess that it's healthy.
Laura Marquis
January 14 2016