Founder of Lunch on Me

LaRayia Gaston is a former model, actress, and founder of the nonprofit, Lunch on Me, an organization dedicated to bringing organic, healthy food and holistic healing to those experiencing homelessness. She's also a regular public speaker, podcast guest, and activist. She filmed the documentary, 43 Days on Skid Row, which shows her time living with LA’s skid row residents and offers up a true picture of what life is like in one of America’s largest homeless communities. She resides in Los Angeles. For more, visit lunchonme.org.