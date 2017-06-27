3 Articles by Kyla Sokoll-Ward
Bookmark This For The Next Time You're Feeling Down On Your Body
Here’s the truth: Having a different body doesn’t change your life.
June 27 2017
What Life Is Like After Weight Loss (Hint: It's Not What You'd Expect)
It's not all it's cracked up to be.
April 1 2017
5 Things I Wish More People Knew About Binge-Eating Disorder
I’d come home each day from a job that was making me unhappy, living in a body that I didn’t like, and beeline for the fridge. Fifteen minutes later,...
June 15 2016