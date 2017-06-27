3 Articles by Kyla Sokoll-Ward

Kyla Sokoll-Ward

Bookmark This For The Next Time You're Feeling Down On Your Body

Here’s the truth: Having a different body doesn’t change your life.

#body image #body #self-acceptance
Kyla Sokoll-Ward
June 27 2017
Mental Health

5 Things I Wish More People Knew About Binge-Eating Disorder

I’d come home each day from a job that was making me unhappy, living in a body that I didn’t like, and beeline for the fridge. Fifteen minutes later,...

#eating disorder #mental illness #health #binge eating
Kyla Sokoll-Ward
June 15 2016