Kurt Boyd is Director of Marketing & Operations at Stack52. Kurt got his BS in Mechanical Engineering in 2004 and his MBA in 2012. Kurt has been passionate about physical fitness and exercise since he was 13. He believes the body and mind are inseparably connected, and physical fitness is absolutely fundamental to happiness and success. Kurt believes the purpose of life is to become your best self and use your best abilities to help others. Visit Kurt's personal blog, The Dynamic Mind.