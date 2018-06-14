19 Articles by Kristin McGee
Kristin McGee
Hot Yoga: A Complete Guide
The basics, the sweat, the styles—all explained.
Mom On The Go? These Are The Only 3 Yoga Poses You Need
Yoga anytime, anywhere.
I Co-Slept With My Son Until He Was 2. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew
The truth is, motherhood means a lot of time spent in survival mode.
11 Types Of Yoga: A Breakdown Of The Major Styles
From anusara to yin, get caught up on the basics.
The Ultimate Yoga Flow To Practice Self-Love & Open The Heart
Try these postures any time you need to infuse a little more self-love into your life.
4 Ridiculously Fun Outdoor Workouts To Do With Your Family
Because the cold weather is the last thing that should stop you.
Want To Do Yoga As A Family? Keep These 7 Things In Mind
Plus, 6 postures to do with your family.
The Outdoor Workout That Eased My Postpartum Depression
"I couldn’t think of anything but my breath and where to place my hands and feet next."
The One Workout That Helped My Body Recover After Giving Birth To Twins
I recently gave birth to twin boys. I went 38 weeks, which is long for twins, and Robert came out weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz, and William 6 lbs., 8 oz. I...
Never Tried Pilates? Strengthen Your Core And Get Flexible Now With These 5 Easy Moves
They'll also make your posture ridiculously good.
I Used To Drink A Glass Of Wine Every Single Night. Here's What Happened When I Quit
"Now, when I do raise a glass, it’s a conscious, healthy decision—and one that is even more special when it’s not done habitually."
6 Yoga Poses That Can Help Increase Your Fertility
Bonus: You can do them all in a chair.
5 Mood-Boosting Yoga Poses You Can Do Without Getting Up From Your Chair
So simple, so effective.
3 Yoga Poses To Try As Soon As You Feel The Sniffles Coming On
You'll feel better instantly.
7 Tricks I Use To Get Amazing Sleep (Even As A Pregnant Mom)
I've found some tried-and-true recipes for getting the best sleep I possibly can — despite having a toddler and being pregnant with twins.
I'm A Yoga Teacher Who's Pregnant With Twins. Here's What I Eat In A Day
Check out how this yoga instructor and busy mom (who's also expecting twins!) stays nourished.
6 Natural Solutions to Conquer Constipation
Between holiday travel, stress, nerves, having to use the relative’s restrooms, and eating more food than usual, it’s not uncommon to get a little...
5 Easy Diet Tricks to Stay Fit & Nourished
For those struggling with losing weight.
Yoga Poses & Sequence for Fertility
Try these poses to promote fertility.