Routines

Hot Yoga: A Complete Guide

The basics, the sweat, the styles—all explained.

#athleisure #yoga
Kristin McGee
June 14 2018
Routines
Parenting

I Co-Slept With My Son Until He Was 2. Here's What I Wish Everyone Knew

The truth is, motherhood means a lot of time spent in survival mode.

#sleep #motherhood
Kristin McGee
March 13 2018
Motivation

11 Types Of Yoga: A Breakdown Of The Major Styles

From anusara to yin, get caught up on the basics.

#yoga
Kristin McGee
March 2 2018
Routines

The Ultimate Yoga Flow To Practice Self-Love & Open The Heart

Try these postures any time you need to infuse a little more self-love into your life.

#empowerment #yoga #affirmations #mantras
Kristin McGee
February 13 2018
Outdoors

4 Ridiculously Fun Outdoor Workouts To Do With Your Family

Because the cold weather is the last thing that should stop you.

#yoga #hiking
Kristin McGee
December 30 2017
Recovery

Want To Do Yoga As A Family? Keep These 7 Things In Mind

Plus, 6 postures to do with your family.

#motherhood
Kristin McGee
November 30 2017
Outdoors

The Outdoor Workout That Eased My Postpartum Depression

"I couldn’t think of anything but my breath and where to place my hands and feet next."

#hiking #breastfeeding #depression
Kristin McGee
November 19 2017
Recovery

The One Workout That Helped My Body Recover After Giving Birth To Twins

I recently gave birth to twin boys. I went 38 weeks, which is long for twins, and Robert came out weighing 7 lbs., 2 oz, and William 6 lbs., 8 oz. I...

#pilates #pregnancy #postpartum depression #Recovery
Kristin McGee
September 2 2017
Recovery
Healthy Weight

I Used To Drink A Glass Of Wine Every Single Night. Here's What Happened When I Quit

"Now, when I do raise a glass, it’s a conscious, healthy decision—and one that is even more special when it’s not done habitually."

#alcohol #sleep
Kristin McGee
June 22 2017
Routines
Routines
Parenting

7 Tricks I Use To Get Amazing Sleep (Even As A Pregnant Mom)

I've found some tried-and-true recipes for getting the best sleep I possibly can — despite having a toddler and being pregnant with twins.

#sleep #pregnancy and yoga #pregnancy #motherhood #sleeping
Kristin McGee
August 14 2016
Parenting

I'm A Yoga Teacher Who's Pregnant With Twins. Here's What I Eat In A Day

Check out how this yoga instructor and busy mom (who's also expecting twins!) stays nourished.

#pregnancy #what I eat in a day #healthy foods #food
Kristin McGee
August 2 2016

6 Natural Solutions to Conquer Constipation

Between holiday travel, stress, nerves, having to use the relative’s restrooms, and eating more food than usual, it’s not uncommon to get a little...

#constipation #digestion #yoga
Kristin McGee
December 13 2012
Healthy Weight
