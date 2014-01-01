Kristen DeAndrade is living proof that perseverance succeeds. Living little has never stopped her from dreaming big. She is passionista on a mission to fulfill her dreams and remind you how amazing you are, inside and out. Hoping to add new outlook on the celebration, wallowing and triumph over living with a disability or any hardship that seems too monumental to overcome, she shares her journey through motivational speaking and her writing. Kristen has appeared on several national television programs and networks including The Learning Channel and CBS Sunday Morning News. To learn more you can visit her website LittleLegsBigHeart.com or follow her on Facebook or Instagram @LittleLegsBigHeart