PAID CONTENT FOR jane iredale

How To Make Your Foundation Look Natural & Flawlessly Matte On Oily Skin

Foundation has one job: to make you look as if you're not wearing any. Here are three steps for making your foundation look smooth and natural, cut...

#makeup #partner #skin care
Krista Soriano
October 25 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR The Laundress
PAID CONTENT FOR Wedderspoon
PAID CONTENT FOR Social CBD
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

These Next-Gen Entrepreneurs Are Writing The Blueprints For A Better World

Meet the next-gen entrepreneurs who are changing the world with their business ideas.

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 18 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR BackForever

How To Reduce Your Chances Of Lower Back Pain, According To A D.C.

The spine of a 30-something goes through a lot—here's how to help protect it.

#stress #pain #partner #movement cures
Krista Soriano
October 16 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Naturopathica

Naturopathica’s Founder Gets Real About “Clean” Beauty Ingredients

The clean beauty movement is exploding, so mbg visited Barbara Close at her new Teaching Garden to talk about where this is all headed.

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

Hatch A Batch Of Spooky Avo Spider Eggs Just In Time For Halloween

These savory, healthy Halloween snacks put the treat in Trick-or-Treat!

#Paleo #partner #fats #protein #vegetarian
Krista Soriano
October 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Champion Petfoods

Grab Your Dog's Food & Check For These 3 Things On The Label

Three expert tips for understanding your dog's pet food label.

#partner #dogs #organic food
Krista Soriano
October 14 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR eBay

What's Your Next Go-To Daily Routine Essential?

Read on for three science-backed health and beauty must-haves at discounted prices.

#sleep #partner #skin care
Krista Soriano
October 11 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Traditional Medicinals

What 4 Health Experts Are Doing To Prep For Winter Right Now

We asked our favorite health experts: What practices are you leaning into right now to prep for winter?

#tea #partner #immunity
Krista Soriano
October 11 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR LensCrafters
PAID CONTENT FOR C by GE

Lights Out With GoFitJo: Nurturing Body, Mind & A 17-Year Relationship

“When the kids are in their rooms, it’s now ‘me’ time and much needed couple time. Here's what we do."

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 4 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Target

Want To Make Your Bathroom A Little Bit More Sustainable? Watch This

Want to make your bathroom a little bit more sustainable? Watch this.

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 4 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

Realistic Ways To Opt Out Of Plastics And Create A More Circular Economy

What's our biggest role in a future with less and less plastic waste?

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 3 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

Minna Lee Shows Us Simple Ways To Lessen Our Food Waste Footprint

Did you know the average person wastes up to 290 pounds of food a year?

#partner
Krista Soriano
October 3 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Deepak Chopra

Ready To Unleash Your Full Potential? Deepak Chopra's New Book Is About To Show You How

What is your true self? Here's how to know, according to Deepak Chopra.

#partner #joy #confidence
Krista Soriano
October 3 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Charlotte's Web

5 Instant Ways To Counteract Stress When You're Feeling Overwhelmed

Do these 5 things if you need to calm down—right now.

#stress #partner #CBD
Krista Soriano
October 2 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Zevia