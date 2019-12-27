14 Articles by Korin Miller
Korin Miller
This "Lazy" Version Of Keto May Be Easier — But Does It Have Any Perks?
It may be easier to follow, but what are the benefits?
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
Find the best supplement for your health needs.
The 2 Alarms You Should Be Setting Every Day During Quarantine
Setting a bedtime alarm may help.
If You're Deciding Between Collagen & Protein, Here's Our Guide
Many people are interested in using protein powder or collagen powder, but it's easy to get confused about the difference.
If You're Feeling Scatterbrained Lately, Here's Why + What Can Actually Help
We explore the healthy aging supplement.
This Form Of Vitamin B Could Aid In Your Workout Recovery
Bouncing back from a hard workout can be tough.
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Turmeric has gotten buzz for years now as a spice with major health properties. But a lot of the perks of turmeric are actually due to its main active...
Is There An Optimal Time To Take Collagen? We Investigated
When you decide to take a collagen supplement, it's only natural that you'd want to do your best to max out the benefits.
Yes, The Sun Zaps Collagen From Your Body + 5 Other Reasons It Declines
Collagen is a crucial element of your skin.
The 7 Best Supplements To Take If You Have Dry, Damaged Hair
Shiny, hydrated hair can be difficult to achieve with just a good conditioner alone.
How To Use White Noise For Babies: 5 Things You Need To Know
Getting a baby to bed on any given night can be a challenge, but this tool can help.
Dry Skin? Here Are 10 Science-Backed Supplements For Hydrated Skin
Hydrated, healthy-looking skin is the goal, and it can be annoying and even uncomfortable when yours falls short.
From Sleep To Anxiety, Here's How White Noise Can Affect The Body
Everything you need to know about white noise.
Want Shiny Hair & A Healthy Scalp? May We Suggest An Aloe Vera Mask
Looking good, aloe.