Wellness Advocate

Kobi is as passionate about healthy living as her son is about his green truck. She is a concerned wife and mother who has discovered the beauty of living in harmony with nature. Kobi’s Kitchen is a health and wellness site focused on empowering people to make the right food choices and learn tips on how to thrive on a plant based diet and adopt more sustainable lifestyle practices. You can download their freebie "Ultimate Wellness Guide" or grab yourself a copy of our newly launched plant based Holiday E-book which features meal planning, table decor and delicious vegan friendly recipes. Her passion for whole living foods was invoked upon her own family’s tremendous health benefits upon adapting the raw vegan lifestyle. Yoga, meditation and EFT are a big part of her daily practice.