8 Articles by Kirsten Karchmer, LAc

Kirsten Karchmer, LAc

Women's Health
Women's Health

Understanding The 4 Period Archetypes Can Help You Have A Better Cycle

Spoiler alert: You are very unlikely to be just one archetype.

#sleep #anxiety #healthy period
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 11 2019
Women's Health

What Your Period's Actually Telling You About Your Health

Here's why your hormones, digestion, and liver function are all connected.

#hormones #energy
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
February 3 2017
Women's Health

A Master Herbalist's Guide To Pain-Free Periods

Cramps are not normal. Here are the herbs you should know about.

#Herbs #turmeric
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
December 9 2016
Women's Health

Natural Remedies For Your All Your Period Woes

Got cramps? We've got 5 remedies.

#health
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 11 2016

We Can Harness The Momentum Of Change To Manifest Love & Hope. Here's How

"While our personal fears may be completely different, the human experience of fear is universal. Let's leverage that common bond as a means of...

#love #relationships #friendship #happiness #personal growth
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
November 10 2016
Women's Health

7 Signs You're Not As Fertile As You Think You Are

Your body and your menstrual cycle are great barometers for your reproductive health — you just need to know how to read them. Here are a few...

#menstruation #fertility #health
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
September 14 2016