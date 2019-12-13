8 Articles by Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
Kirsten Karchmer, LAc
This Is The Biggest Menstruation Myth & It's More Common Than You Think
In fact, 80 million women experience it.
Understanding The 4 Period Archetypes Can Help You Have A Better Cycle
Spoiler alert: You are very unlikely to be just one archetype.
What Your Period's Actually Telling You About Your Health
Here's why your hormones, digestion, and liver function are all connected.
A Master Herbalist's Guide To Pain-Free Periods
Cramps are not normal. Here are the herbs you should know about.
Natural Remedies For Your All Your Period Woes
Got cramps? We've got 5 remedies.
We Can Harness The Momentum Of Change To Manifest Love & Hope. Here's How
"While our personal fears may be completely different, the human experience of fear is universal. Let's leverage that common bond as a means of...
2 Essential French Food Secrets That'll Change The Way You Eat Forever
"Change is hard—especially when it comes to food."
7 Signs You're Not As Fertile As You Think You Are
Your body and your menstrual cycle are great barometers for your reproductive health — you just need to know how to read them. Here are a few...