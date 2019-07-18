6 Articles by Kim Wong-Shing
Kim Wong-Shing
What Does It Mean To Be Heteroflexible? Here's What To Know
And how do you know if you're heteroflexible, bisexual, or both?
Kim Wong-Shing
March 29
Are You In A Codependent Friendship? Here Are 8 Signs That You May Be
Plus, how to get to a healthier place with your friend.
Kim Wong-Shing
March 18
What Queer Couples Can Teach Everyone About Communication
Straights! This one's for you.
Kim Wong-Shing
July 18 2019
Why You Shouldn't Wait For A Crisis To Go To Couples Therapy
There's no such thing as "too soon."
Kim Wong-Shing
June 16 2019
How To Keep Your Relationship Healthy When You Both Have Depression
It can be tempting to dive into a caretaker role for your partner—but that could backfire.
Kim Wong-Shing
May 28 2019
Can A Straight Guy Fall In Love With Another Guy?
I found myself in unfamiliar territory when I—the open guy, the "figured out" guy, the unquestionably straight guy—realized I was in love with my best...
Kim Wong-Shing
August 21 2014