6 Articles by Kim Wong-Shing

What Does It Mean To Be Heteroflexible? Here's What To Know

And how do you know if you're heteroflexible, bisexual, or both?

#empowerment #feminism #dating
March 29
How To Keep Your Relationship Healthy When You Both Have Depression

It can be tempting to dive into a caretaker role for your partner—but that could backfire.

#dating #depression
May 28 2019
Can A Straight Guy Fall In Love With Another Guy?

I found myself in unfamiliar territory when I—the open guy, the "figured out" guy, the unquestionably straight guy—realized I was in love with my best...

#friendship #feminism #dating
August 21 2014