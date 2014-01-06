11 Articles by Kim Anami

Love

5 Reasons Your Relationship Has Lost Its Spark & How To Get The Spark Back

You can sustain tackling-you-over-the-furniture passion for a lifetime.

#marriage #dating #libido
Kim Anami
January 6 2014
Sex
Women's Health
Sex

Sex + Yoga = Orgasmic Enlightenment (NSFW)

You can use each to amplify the power of the other.

#relationships #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #sex
Kim Anami
July 8 2012
Sex

How Sex Can Be a Portal to the Divine

This is the essence of conscious, powerful sex: using our intimate connection to transform our lives.

#Herbs #healing #relationships #visualization #sex
Kim Anami
May 26 2012
Sex

How To Open Up Sexually If It's Hard For You

Sex isn’t some incidental part of your life or relationship: it’s a massive tool you can use to transform every part of you.

#body positivity #dating #libido
Kim Anami
May 11 2012
Sex
Sex

Sexual Energy Is Also Creative Energy: Here's How To Leverage It Beyond Sex

We come into this world with gifts and talents. Our purpose is to channel them through the vehicle that we are.

#libido #tantra #energy
Kim Anami
March 28 2012
Sex

Can You Really Have An Orgasm That Lasts For Hours?

When you expand the flow of sexual energy you expand the experience of orgasm.

#orgasm #libido #tantra #energy
Kim Anami
March 16 2012

Why Sex Dates Are Important to Our Well-Being

I'm a big advocate of sex dates. No dinner. No movie. No walk in the park. Just sex. Here's why they're so important to our well-being.

#love #relationships #happiness #sex #wellness
Kim Anami
February 25 2012
Sex

Sex: Your Power Source

Everyone ought to be having more sex. And better sex.

#love #relationships #meditation #mind body connection #sex
Kim Anami
February 16 2012