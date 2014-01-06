11 Articles by Kim Anami
Kim Anami
5 Reasons Your Relationship Has Lost Its Spark & How To Get The Spark Back
You can sustain tackling-you-over-the-furniture passion for a lifetime.
10 Ways Sex Can Make You More Attractive (According To Science!)
How sex can make you glow from the inside out.
10 Reasons To Try Natural Birth Control
Another method of birth control.
Sex + Yoga = Orgasmic Enlightenment (NSFW)
You can use each to amplify the power of the other.
How Sex Can Be a Portal to the Divine
This is the essence of conscious, powerful sex: using our intimate connection to transform our lives.
How To Open Up Sexually If It's Hard For You
Sex isn’t some incidental part of your life or relationship: it’s a massive tool you can use to transform every part of you.
Stressed Out? An Orgasm Can Help — Here's How
In case you need more reasons.
Sexual Energy Is Also Creative Energy: Here's How To Leverage It Beyond Sex
We come into this world with gifts and talents. Our purpose is to channel them through the vehicle that we are.
Can You Really Have An Orgasm That Lasts For Hours?
When you expand the flow of sexual energy you expand the experience of orgasm.
Why Sex Dates Are Important to Our Well-Being
I'm a big advocate of sex dates. No dinner. No movie. No walk in the park. Just sex. Here's why they're so important to our well-being.
Sex: Your Power Source
Everyone ought to be having more sex. And better sex.