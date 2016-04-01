3 Articles by Kerry Benjamin

Kerry Benjamin

Integrative Health

I'm An Aesthetician. Here's How I Finally Calmed My Eczema

She had tried everything. Finally, she found a solution.

#holistic healing #inflammation #skin
Kerry Benjamin
April 1 2016

5 Natural Treatments To Give You Smooth & Youthful Skin

Botox has grown hugely popular, and while it may be considered relatively safe when performed by an experienced doctor, side effects include bruising...

#beauty #wellness #skin #Acupuncture #aging
Kerry Benjamin
July 11 2014

3 All-Natural Secrets For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Since the day they booked their first Hollywood appearance, celebrities feel the pressure to have the perfect face, an amazing figure and gorgeous,...

#avocado #beauty #skin #healthy foods #sugar
Kerry Benjamin
July 8 2014