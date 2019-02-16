183 Articles by Kelly Gonsalves

Sex
Love

The Weird Link Between Sleep & Your Relationship History

Stressful relationships, even those in your past, may affect your ability to fall asleep.

#news #sleep #stress #marriage #dating
February 6 2019
Women's Health

5 Things Your Gynecologist Wants You To Stop Doing ASAP

Stop trying to make your vagina smell like a flower.

#orgasm #single life #dating
February 5 2019
Love

The Real Reason Some People Cheat

The situation is not always as black-and-white as it seems.

#news #breakup #toxic relationships #marriage #dating
February 1 2019
Integrative Health

Mindfulness May Help Relieve Chronic Pain, Study Says

It may even be as effective as therapy for treating chronic pain.

#news
January 31 2019
Mental Health
Love

Why Is There Still A Stigma Around Non-Monogamy?

The psychology behind why people fear consensual non-monogamy.

#empowerment #news #sexuality #acceptance #sex
January 20 2019
Sex
Sex

Can Non-Monogamy Make You More Committed To Your Relationship?

You can enjoy having casual sex with lots of people and still be an extremely committed partner.

#love #marriage #dating #cheating
January 13 2019
Love

Why More People Are Saying Partner Instead Of Boyfriend Or Girlfriend

Some words carry with them histories of meaning that are hard to shake.

#empowerment #marriage #feminism #dating
January 11 2019
Love

8 Ways To Rebuild Your Relationship When It's Falling Apart

If you feel like your relationship is on thin ice, here's how to rebuild.

#breakup #marriage #divorce #dating
January 10 2019
Sex

All The Ways You Can Have Orgasms That Have Nothing To Do With Sex

From exercising to brushing your teeth to breastfeeding and beyond.

#news #sexuality #orgasm #sex #breastfeeding
January 3 2019
Sex
Sex

The Unspoken Thing That Can Disrupt A Couple's Sex Life

Let's talk about mental health in relationships.

#news #marriage #dating #depression #libido
December 28 2018
Sex
Sex
Love
Wellness Trends

There's Now Proof That Social Media Really Does Cause Depression. Can We Fix It?

Here are 6 refreshingly creative ways to have a healthier relationship with social media.

#news #technology
November 14 2018
Personal Growth

The 5 Ways Trauma Might Change You, Based On Your Personality

There is growth after trauma, and it can a beautiful thing.

#news #stress #Purpose #grief
November 11 2018
Sex

The Surprising Benefits Of Talking About Sex With Your Friends

It can literally transform your sex life, says science.

#news #friendship #orgasm #dating
October 27 2018