Katie Shields is a former magazine editor turned dietitian nutritionist and health coach who uses an evidence-based holistic approach to empower women with practical tools to optimize their digestion, find freedom from diets, kick sugar to the curb for good, and nourish their bodies with real food. She shares deliciously healthy plant-based recipes and expert wellness advice on her blog Honestly Nourished and also offers one-on-one nutrition services. A fitness enthusiast and self-proclaimed nutrition nerd, Katie is passionate about debunking diet myths, fostering the mind-body connection, and putting cinnamon on everything.