3 Articles by Katie Nicholson
"Looking Great" Didn't Make Me Happy, But Gaining Weight Did
I'm simply happier when I weigh more.
February 27 2015
An Open Letter To Anyone With An Eating Disorder
Find a support system.
October 21 2014
How I Stopped Trying To Be Perfect And Overcame My Eating Disorder
I had stopped listening to my body’s natural hunger signals for so long that I had to completely re-learn how to eat properly.
February 12 2013