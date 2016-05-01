6 Articles by Katie Dalebout

Katie Dalebout

8 Ways To Eat Like You Love Yourself

Food is your ally—a tool to help you feel strong, clearheaded, and capable

#eating disorder #health #food
Katie Dalebout
May 1 2016

6 Simple "Rules" To Feel Good No Matter What You're Eating

Let's start with a little quiz. Of the following options, which sounds like a scenario in which the way you eat says you love and respect yourself?

#self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Katie Dalebout
October 14 2015
Functional Food

13 Rules I Live By To Maintain A Healthy Relationship With Food

Yes, food is necessary to live and it should be real and whole, but in the end, it's just food.

#mind body connection #wellness #self-awareness #food #self-acceptance
Katie Dalebout
January 12 2015

9 Great Oils + How To Use Them

Oils don’t get enough credit for all the benefits they provide. How many items can be useful both internally and externally, in the kitchen and in the...

#avocado #healing #beauty #healthy foods #coconut oil
Katie Dalebout
June 18 2014

11 Things You've Got To Try Before Summer Ends

I’d argue that summer is the healthiest season there is. As a society we tend to naturally gravitate towards eating more fresh, raw foods, increased...

#smoothie #yoga poses #happiness #wellness #vacation
Katie Dalebout
May 28 2014

19 Ideas To Start & End Your Day With Joy

For any ritual to become habitual, it has to be something you look forward to and consistently enjoy. Experiment until you find your groove and switch...

#tea #happiness #journaling #personal growth #sleeping
Katie Dalebout
December 3 2013