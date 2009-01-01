Kathryn Kellogg is a professional actor turned activist after a breast cancer scare. After quitting plastic for health reasons, she dove into zero waste living. Going Zero Waste was founded in the summer of 2015, and is all about fun and engaging posts with an emphasis on doing the best you can. It breaks zero waste living down into a super-simple step-by-step process so that everyone can participate.

All of her trash for the past 2.5 years fits in a 16oz mason jar, and she's been featured on CNN, The Guardian, Fox News, MSNBC, and Refinery 29.