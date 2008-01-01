Contributing writer

Katherine Wolf is a survivor, communicator, and advocate. Katherine’s life nearly ended with a catastrophic stroke. Miraculously, she survived and continues her recovery to this day. Katherine and her husband Jay have shared their journey of steadfast hope and whole-hearted living with hundreds of thousands of people at live events in thirty states, and to millions more online since 2008. They released their first book, Hope Heals, in 2016 and in 2017 launched Hope Heals Camp, a healing community for families with disabilities like them. Their most recent book, Suffer Strong, released in February. Katherine, Jay, and their two sons currently reside in Atlanta.

