Katherine Ratliff is passionate about real food. As a health coach, and food blogger, she loves introducing people to the wonders of eating fresh, whole ingredients. She firmly believes that what we eat directly affects how we feel- physically, emotionally and spiritually. Her personal health journey has led her to discover the power of eating a whole food, plant-based diet, and she loves inspiring others to begin their own journeys. When not adventuring in the kitchen, you can find her taking long strolls at the farmers market, spending time outside or enjoying a good (most likely health related) book. For more health and wellness inspirations you can follow her on Facebook, Instagram and on her website.