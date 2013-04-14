4 Articles by Karen Sherwood

Should You Be Taking Supplements?

You've probably heard about supplements and the various health benefits they purport to bring about, but it can be difficult to determine whether or...

#allergies #supplements #antioxidant #wellness #digestion
Karen Sherwood
April 14 2013

Lower Back Pain: 10 Methods To Find Relief

Did you know that one of the most common reasons to visit the doctor is lower back pain? It makes sense, considering it can be pretty unpleasant,...

#healing #pain #back pain #inflammation #wellness
Karen Sherwood
March 11 2013
Personal Growth

To The Girl Who Bullied Me In 7th Grade: I Have Two Words For You

Trying to fit in at a new school when you’re a 12 year-old, skinny kid with a Bon Jovi T-shirt, straggly hair, and braces makes for an after-school...

#healing #personal growth #self-awareness
Karen Sherwood
January 29 2013

The Diet of a Modern Yogi: 3-Part Checklist

Imagine you just ate sugar, rich dairy, or (GASP!) processed foods before a yoga class. Or how about a large coffee and a muffin before a class with...

#yoga sutras #wellness #yoga #yoga philosophy #healthy foods
Karen Sherwood
November 16 2012