Karen Sherwood
Should You Be Taking Supplements?
You've probably heard about supplements and the various health benefits they purport to bring about, but it can be difficult to determine whether or...
Lower Back Pain: 10 Methods To Find Relief
Did you know that one of the most common reasons to visit the doctor is lower back pain? It makes sense, considering it can be pretty unpleasant,...
To The Girl Who Bullied Me In 7th Grade: I Have Two Words For You
Trying to fit in at a new school when you’re a 12 year-old, skinny kid with a Bon Jovi T-shirt, straggly hair, and braces makes for an after-school...
The Diet of a Modern Yogi: 3-Part Checklist
Imagine you just ate sugar, rich dairy, or (GASP!) processed foods before a yoga class. Or how about a large coffee and a muffin before a class with...