Wellness Coach

Julien Elizabeth is a transformational wellness coach, holistic nutritionist, and yoga instructor living in Venice, California. She helps you discover the roadblocks and blind spots that disconnect you from yourself and works with you to address health and mindset challenges that keep you from living the life you love. Join her upcoming Summer Cleanse, an eight-day experience that provides the skills to live mindfully with the season.

You can find her at julienelizabeth.com, Facebook or Instagram.