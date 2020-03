Jonathan Evans is a Business Representative for Herbarium, a nationally certified Herbal Information Specialist, former talk show host and news director for several local radio stations in Western Mass, semi-professional Calligrapher and teacher, Reiki Master and teacher (The Reiki Repairman), and a very average bowler. He writes a monthly column for Prime Magazine called “Nature’s Rx”.

Follow the Herbarium on Facebook for more information or to ask questions about supplements.