Joel Fuhrman, M.D. is a board-certified family physician, six-time New York Times best-selling author and internationally recognized expert on nutrition and natural healing, who specializes in preventing and reversing disease through nutritional methods. He is the President of the Nutritional Research Foundation and on the faculty of Northern Arizona University, Health Sciences division. Joel coined the term “Nutritarian” to describe a nutrient-dense eating style, designed to prevent cancer, slow aging, and extend lifespan. Joel is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania (Perelman) School of Medicine (1988) and has received the St. Joseph’s Family Practice Resident’s Teaching Award for his contribution to the education of family practice residents; and a C3 Cardiology Global Health Award for teaching cardiologists nutritional science. In addition to the Dr. Fuhrman Wellness Center in New Jersey, healso operates his Eat To Live Retreat in San Diego where overweight people from all over the world come to stay for 4-12 weeks to conquer food addiction and recover their health.