Joe Yoon, CPT, LMTPersonal trainer
Joe Yoon, CPT, LMT, is a certified personal trainer, licensed massage therapist, and founder of the fitness training business JoeTherapy. Yoon graduated from Quinnipiac University in 2009 with a BS degree in Health & Science Studies and was certified as a personal trainer by the National Academy of Sports Medicine in 2011. In 2013, he became a licensed massage therapist. Joe is also the author of Better Stretching: 9 Minutes a Day to Greater Flexibility, Less Pain, and Enhanced Performance, the JoeTherapy Way. He is currently based in Orlando, Florida.