Following the death of her 18-year-old son, Joan Pelly became a concussion advocate. She knew she had to do something to prevent such a tragedy from happening to another child. The Eric Pelly Sports Education Fund was formed to educate students, parents and coaches about concussions. The focus is on making others aware of the dangers of a subsequent impact if the brain is not given time to heal following an injury. Athletes need to know that they must not return to play if they suspect a concussion. Teammates and friends need to look out for each other. Always enforce: if in doubt, sit it out. A Memorial Scholarship is awarded each year at the annual "3 On 3" Basketball Tournament/Concussion Awareness Event. Collaborators include Concussion Legacy Foundation and Stop Concussions Foundation.