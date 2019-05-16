35 Articles by Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Why I Became A Health Coach & My Advice To Anyone Considering The Career
"Health coaching opened my eyes to the wide variety of ways there are to help people."
This Summertime Peaches & "Cream" Smoothie Supports Glowy Skin
Peaches are the quintessential summer fruit, no?
An Easy No-Bake Key Lime Pie With A Secret Healthy Ingredient
The key to this pie may not be the limes.
This Watermelon-Berry Marg Sings Thanks To A Skin-Supporting Ingredient
A skin-supporting ingredient really makes this summer marg sing.
The Supplement This Nutritionist Always Recommends To Her Clients
"I love that it tastes great but also real."
5 Little Tweaks To Help You Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle
Because we know life gets hectic.
Is Vegetable Oil Healthy? What You Need To Know About This Common Cooking Oil
Getting to the bottom of things, once and for all.
Eat These 3 Nutrients Daily To Protect Your Eyes & Brain From Screen Time
Blue light is hurting our eyes—but the good news is, we can fix it.
Found: The Cheapest Foods To Cleanse Your Gut Daily
Including exactly the best thing to buy at Trader Joe's.
Want To Avoid Gas & Bloating At Holiday Parties? Don't Eat THIS Food
Here's what to eat instead.
The One-Day Plan To Balance Cortisol Levels
Stressed? This will make you feel better stat.
How To Balance Blood Sugar When Eating These 8 Healthy Foods
A lot of our favorites made the list
How To Make The Best Turmeric Tea To Fight Inflammation All Day Long
It's super easy and incredibly potent.
Organic, Pastured, Free-Range: Which Type Of Egg Is Actually Healthiest?
Let's settle this once and for all.
The 5 Best Blood Sugar–Balancing Breakfasts To Avoid Hanger All Day Long
Plus, they're delicious—and super easy to make.
Found: The Secret To Amazing Gluten-Free Bread
A nutrition expert explains.
The Absolute Best Gluten-Free Desserts
You don't have to give up dessert when switching your diet.
Hemp, Almond, Coconut: Ever Wonder Which Nondairy Milk Is Healthiest? Here Are Our Favorites
Did your favorite make the list?
DHA — The Essential Fatty Acid That Helps With Pregnancy, Brain Health, The Nervous System & More
Your body can't make it on its own.
Calcium Is The Healthy Pregnancy Essential Every Woman Needs To Know About
Whether you're pregnant or not.