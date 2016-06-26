9 Articles by Jessi Andricks
The Smoothie Bowl Basics + A Delicious Recipe To Get You Started
The best part? The toppings.
5 Poses To Take Your Yoga Practice Up A Notch
After practicing yoga for a while, no matter how devoted you are to a style or practice, your body and mind need a change to continue to gain...
10-Minute Pilates Workout To Reverse The Effects Of Sitting All Day
A quick and effective combinations of stretches to offset a day of sitting.
Fudgey Brownies With Fall Spices
Delicious fall brownies.
A Spiced Coffee To Get You Through An Entire Week
Every now and then, a little caffeine is warranted to wake you up. While straight coffee can cause stomach irritability, jitters and an inevitable...
A No-Bake Chocolate "Doughnut" That's Actually Healthy!
Make doughnuts work for you instead of cutting them out for good.
A Pineapple-Watermelon Smoothie That's Perfect For Summer
Summertime means long days in the sun, sweat trickling down your spine as you heat up, and cold drinks and dips in the water to cool you back down. It...
Super-Simple Chickpea Tacos!
Lunch breaks are often overlooked or are just flat out neglected. But lunchtime doesn't have to mean boring sandwiches, unhealthy takeout, or mystery...
Quick & Easy Vegan Strawberry Cream Cheese Recipe
Living a vegan or dairy-free lifestyle doesn't have to mean deprivation. in fact, it can mean that you get fresher food, less preservatives and more...