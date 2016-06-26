9 Articles by Jessi Andricks

5 Poses To Take Your Yoga Practice Up A Notch

After practicing yoga for a while, no matter how devoted you are to a style or practice, your body and mind need a change to continue to gain...

#yoga poses sequence #yoga poses #yoga #yoga sequence
September 20 2015
Routines

10-Minute Pilates Workout To Reverse The Effects Of Sitting All Day

A quick and effective combinations of stretches to offset a day of sitting.

#pain #pilates #fitness #wellness
October 14 2014
Recipes

A Spiced Coffee To Get You Through An Entire Week

Every now and then, a little caffeine is warranted to wake you up. While straight coffee can cause stomach irritability, jitters and an inevitable...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #coffee #healthy foods #food
August 18 2014
Recipes

A No-Bake Chocolate "Doughnut" That's Actually Healthy!

Make doughnuts work for you instead of cutting them out for good.

#dessert #wellness #chia seed #vegan #breakfast
July 24 2014

A Pineapple-Watermelon Smoothie That's Perfect For Summer

Summertime means long days in the sun, sweat trickling down your spine as you heat up, and cold drinks and dips in the water to cool you back down. It...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
July 9 2014

Super-Simple Chickpea Tacos!

Lunch breaks are often overlooked or are just flat out neglected. But lunchtime doesn't have to mean boring sandwiches, unhealthy takeout, or mystery...

#avocado #yogurt #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness
July 1 2014

Quick & Easy Vegan Strawberry Cream Cheese Recipe

Living a vegan or dairy-free lifestyle doesn't have to mean deprivation. in fact, it can mean that you get fresher food, less preservatives and more...

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
September 16 2013