Jennifer Wilson (PT, PMA-CPT) is a licensed physical therapist and certified Pilates rehabilitation practitioner. She’s passionate about supporting people through the healing process in a holistic manner. By specializing in a blend of myofascial release therapy and nourishing Pilates movement, she helps others get out of pain and back to living the active lifestyle they want. Her mission is to guide people toward discovering their inner strength and believing in their own body’s true amazingness.