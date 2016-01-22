39 Articles by Jennifer Pastiloff

Jennifer Pastiloff

Mental Health

Why I'm Opening Up About Struggling With Depression While Pregnant

To be human, I do believe we have to be willing to be vulnerable and share our stories.

#change #pregnancy #depression
Jennifer Pastiloff
January 22 2016

I'm Not Always The Person Others Expect Me To Be + Why I'm OK With That

I was recently interviewed by a beloved yoga teacher for a big yoga book/project. As he turned the tape recorder on and asked me the first question,...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Jennifer Pastiloff
February 19 2014

You Can't Be Everything To Everyone (So Stop Trying)

The other day I received two angry emails from people who’d submitted to my site, but hadn’t gotten published on it. I’d apparently also let someone...

#love #happiness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
January 21 2014
Personal Growth

Can You Manifest The Bad Without Meaning To?

Here's an letter I just received from someone after my Seattle Manifestation Yoga® workshop.

#relationships #power of positive thinking #visualization #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
April 18 2013

There Is Nothing Missing: The Epiphany That Helps Me Cope With Depression

I feel like I'm about to write copy for an antidepressant commercial. Are you depressed? Trouble sleeping? Find you can’t focus? Find you’re feeling...

#anxiety #personal growth #yoga #depression #fear
Jennifer Pastiloff
March 27 2013
Motivation

Ever Feel Like Running Away From Your Life?

As in: feeling like if you moved away life would be somehow better?

#visualization #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth #present
Jennifer Pastiloff
February 27 2013
Personal Growth
Motivation

7 Ways A Yoga Retreat Can Change Your Life

You may ask, "Why would I want to go on a retreat rather than just simply a vacation?"

#love #eco-travel #journaling #yoga #travel
Jennifer Pastiloff
January 16 2013
Personal Growth
Sex

I Was Accused of a Sexorcism

That’s right, you read it right.

#relationships #sex #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
December 13 2012
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

5 Things Nobody Wants to Hear

How do I know these things are the things nobody wants to hear? Because I was the one saying them over and over until I was blue in the face, until...

#Wayne Dyer #relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
September 25 2012

4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old

I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...

#relationships #happiness #gratitude #mindfulness #personal growth
Jennifer Pastiloff
September 19 2012
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

4 Ways You Can Serve Others

The question that actually saves us from feeling lost and which also moves us forward in life.

#Wayne Dyer #Goodness #visualization #happiness #gratitude
Jennifer Pastiloff
August 26 2012
Love