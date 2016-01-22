39 Articles by Jennifer Pastiloff
Jennifer Pastiloff
Why I'm Opening Up About Struggling With Depression While Pregnant
To be human, I do believe we have to be willing to be vulnerable and share our stories.
I'm Not Always The Person Others Expect Me To Be + Why I'm OK With That
I was recently interviewed by a beloved yoga teacher for a big yoga book/project. As he turned the tape recorder on and asked me the first question,...
You Can't Be Everything To Everyone (So Stop Trying)
The other day I received two angry emails from people who’d submitted to my site, but hadn’t gotten published on it. I’d apparently also let someone...
Do You Spend Too Much Time On People Who Don't Appreciate You?
Surround yourself with loving people.
You Deserve Happiness, Not Self-Sabotage
I used to be the Queen of Self-Sabotage Land.
How To Say Thank You Even When Life Seems To Say No
Courage in the face of uncertainty.
Can You Manifest The Bad Without Meaning To?
Here's an letter I just received from someone after my Seattle Manifestation Yoga® workshop.
There Is Nothing Missing: The Epiphany That Helps Me Cope With Depression
I feel like I'm about to write copy for an antidepressant commercial. Are you depressed? Trouble sleeping? Find you can’t focus? Find you’re feeling...
Ever Feel Like Running Away From Your Life?
As in: feeling like if you moved away life would be somehow better?
I Still Don't Want To Get On The Scale
I had a checkup today at the doctor.
7 Ways A Yoga Retreat Can Change Your Life
You may ask, "Why would I want to go on a retreat rather than just simply a vacation?"
Expect To Be Delighted!
I know, I know: But, it's soooo hard.
I Was Accused of a Sexorcism
That’s right, you read it right.
What I Learned From a Nasty Facebook Comment
A few things happened.
Weighing In: Why I Still Cannot Get On a Scale
It's been years.
5 Things Nobody Wants to Hear
How do I know these things are the things nobody wants to hear? Because I was the one saying them over and over until I was blue in the face, until...
4 Things I Learned from a 2-Year-Old
I am writing this high above the clouds. I am sitting in a small plane with nothing much to do except reflect on the place I am leaving. That place is...
Playing Hookie Is Good for Your Soul: 4 Ways to Do It Like a Pro
It's important to duck out every once in a while.
4 Ways You Can Serve Others
The question that actually saves us from feeling lost and which also moves us forward in life.
You Don't Need a Big, White Wedding to Get Married After All!
Stay true to yourself.