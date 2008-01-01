Board-certified OB/GYN

Jennifer Ashton, M.D., M.S., is a board-certified OB/GYN, author and TV medical correspondent. She received her medical degree from Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons, where she served as Class President for four consecutive years. A big believer in perpetual education, Jennifer completed a 3-year program at Columbia University’s Institute of Human Nutrition and has received her Master’s Degree in Human Nutrition in 2016. She is also board-certified in Obesity Medicine. Jennifer opened her private medical practice, Hygeia Gynecology, in Englewood, New Jersey in 2008, and it was the first eco-friendly medical practice in Bergen County. Hygeia is officially GreenOffice Certified, and 99 percent of the office’s contents are green and non-toxic, including energy-efficient light-bulbs, low-VOC paint, sustainable furniture and organic cotton fabrics.