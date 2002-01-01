Jen has worked in the media and communications fields for over a decade, first starting her career as a radio newscaster and reporter when she was only 21. Since then, she has worked in print, television and radio journalism and has several years of experience in communications in the NGO sector. She joined Environmental Defence as a communications manager in 2012. Jen has an Honors BA with Distinction in History and Media, Information and Technoculture (2002) and a MA in Journalism (2003) from the University of Western Ontario.