Jemima: yoga teacher, writer, trainer, business woman, living in Bath, UK. Determined to eventually find the answer to everything in the universe, she is tenacious and curious and experiences regular bouts of unbearable lightness, needing to be upside down a lot. Hoping to connect the world one meaningful relationship at a time, she trips from mellow and bendy to strong-willed and stubborn and considers her personality as a work in progress. UK based with Greek roots she is a wandering star with a big heart in search of eternal sunshine. She believes that there is not much that a too-hot bath can’t cure and thinks she will one day be able to fly. Find her at her website.