Jason Wachob

Motivation

Men and Yoga: What Inspired Yogis to Hit the Mat

Some of yoga's most respected men answering different questions about men and yoga.

#Yoga for Men #inspiration #los angeles #new york city #san francisco
Jason Wachob
October 11 2010
Food Trends

GT Dave: Kombucha is Coming Back! (But How Soon May Depend on Your State)

When will Kombucha come back to your state?

#food #kombucha
Jason Wachob
September 13 2010
Personal Growth
Food Trends

Q & A with Chef Dan Kluger of NYC's ABC Kitchen

Q & A with Chef Dan Kluger talking about his his fateful meeting with Jean Georges, the trend of veggies, his must-haves on the menu, and even his...

#chefs #food #grocery shopping #healthy foods #new york city
Jason Wachob
September 8 2010
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer

In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...

#Ayurveda #Yoga for Men #beauty #cosmetics #detox
Jason Wachob
August 17 2010
Food Trends

Q & A with Erin McKenna of BabyCakes: Her 3 Fave Ingredients (Video)

With locations in New York City and now Los Angeles, BabyCakes bakery (they also ship nationwide), has the most delicious, all-natural, organic, and...

#BabyCakes #food #healthy foods #los angeles #new york city
Jason Wachob
July 6 2010
Personal Growth
Food Trends
Food Trends

EXCLUSIVE Interview with GT Dave of Synergy Kombucha: Product Back on Shelves in "Weeks"

Last week we reported that kombucha was pulled from all Whole Foods stores due to concern over slightly elevated alcohol levels. Today, the founder of...

#food #grocery shopping #kombucha #organic food
Jason Wachob
June 24 2010

Feng Shui & Love: Video Q & A with Dana Claudat

Want to bring some more love into your life and into your home? Dana Claudat of The Tao of Dana provides some great feng shui tips for our kitchen,...

#feng shui tips #home #los angeles #relationships #spirituality
Jason Wachob
June 24 2010
Food Trends
Food Trends

Lose Weight by Slowing Down Your Yoga: Q & A with Michael Taylor (Video)

Move over slow food, slow yoga might be then next big thing. I talked with yoga guide Michael Taylor about how it's actually slowing down (not...

#michael taylor #new york city #video #weight loss success #yoga
Jason Wachob
June 17 2010
Functional Food
Motivation

Too Old to Start Yoga? My Grandma Started Yesterday -- She's 90

Think you're too old to start yoga? Think again.

#inspiration #yoga
Jason Wachob
June 10 2010

Yoga & Weight Loss with Ashley Turner (Video)

Looking to get into shape for summer? Yoga and meditation instructor, author, and psychotherapist Ashley Turner talks to us about how yoga can help us...

#los angeles #video #weight loss success #yoga #yogis
Jason Wachob
June 2 2010
Routines
Routines

Miranda Kerr on Yoga, Wellness, and Body Image

What Miranda Kerr has to say about all things wellness.

#Celebrity Yoga #beauty #body image #celebrity #culture
Jason Wachob
May 14 2010
Healthy Weight

Q & A with Rip Esselstyn: Best-Selling Author of The Engine 2 Diet

Rip Esselstyn is used to responding to emergencies. So when he learned that some of his fellow Engine 2 firefighters were in dire physical condition...

#fitness #food #quinoa #triathlon #vegan
Jason Wachob
April 29 2010