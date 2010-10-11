321 Articles by Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob
Men and Yoga: What Inspired Yogis to Hit the Mat
Some of yoga's most respected men answering different questions about men and yoga.
GT Dave: Kombucha is Coming Back! (But How Soon May Depend on Your State)
When will Kombucha come back to your state?
Bruce Lee: Be Like Water
An inspirational quote.
Q & A with Chef Dan Kluger of NYC's ABC Kitchen
Q & A with Chef Dan Kluger talking about his his fateful meeting with Jean Georges, the trend of veggies, his must-haves on the menu, and even his...
Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer
In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...
Kombucha Update from GT Dave: Exclusive!
An update on the Kombucha story.
Q & A with Erin McKenna of BabyCakes: Her 3 Fave Ingredients (Video)
With locations in New York City and now Los Angeles, BabyCakes bakery (they also ship nationwide), has the most delicious, all-natural, organic, and...
Q & A with Kris Carr: Crazy Sexy Inspirational Wellness Rock Star
Kris Carr does it all.
EXCLUSIVE Interview with Seth Goldman of Honest Tea: Kombucha Back in Second Half of July
An interview with Seth Goldman of Honest Tea.
EXCLUSIVE Interview with GT Dave of Synergy Kombucha: Product Back on Shelves in "Weeks"
Last week we reported that kombucha was pulled from all Whole Foods stores due to concern over slightly elevated alcohol levels. Today, the founder of...
Feng Shui & Love: Video Q & A with Dana Claudat
Want to bring some more love into your life and into your home? Dana Claudat of The Tao of Dana provides some great feng shui tips for our kitchen,...
What Led to Kombucha Being Pulled: What's Next
What's next for Kombucha?
Kombucha Update! Synergy's GT Dave Speaks
An update on the Kombucha situation.
Lose Weight by Slowing Down Your Yoga: Q & A with Michael Taylor (Video)
Move over slow food, slow yoga might be then next big thing. I talked with yoga guide Michael Taylor about how it's actually slowing down (not...
Healthy Foods in Kathryn Budig's Fridge (Video)
Taking a peek into the yogi's fridge.
Too Old to Start Yoga? My Grandma Started Yesterday -- She's 90
Think you're too old to start yoga? Think again.
Yoga & Weight Loss with Ashley Turner (Video)
Looking to get into shape for summer? Yoga and meditation instructor, author, and psychotherapist Ashley Turner talks to us about how yoga can help us...
Sex and the City's Kristin Davis on Yoga
How Kristin Davis stays fit.
Miranda Kerr on Yoga, Wellness, and Body Image
What Miranda Kerr has to say about all things wellness.
Q & A with Rip Esselstyn: Best-Selling Author of The Engine 2 Diet
Rip Esselstyn is used to responding to emergencies. So when he learned that some of his fellow Engine 2 firefighters were in dire physical condition...