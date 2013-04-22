394 Articles by Jason Wachob

Happy Earth Day! Why The 'Green' In mindbodygreen Is So Important

So just why did we call this website, mindbodygreen, which wasn't part of the lexicon a couple of years ago? (And why is mindbodygreen one word and...

#founder's letter #wellth #happiness #nature #mind body connection
Jason Wachob
April 22 2013
Personal Growth
Food Trends

7 Superfoods To Help You Live Longer (Infographic)

We love superfoods and we love infographics, so suffice to say, we love this awesome infographic from Lemongraphic featured on Behance.

#infographic #wellness #organic food #superfoods #coconut oil
Jason Wachob
January 9 2013
Wellness Trends

7 Wellness Trends To Watch In 2013

What an amazing time to be in wellness! We're in the initial stages of a giant shift in the way health is perceived globally.

#slideshows #alkaline #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Jason Wachob
December 26 2012
Motivation

James Cameron Credits Yoga with Helping Him Fit Into Ridiculously Tiny Underwater Sphere

People come to yoga for many reasons - stress reduction, pain relief, or a desire to improve health ... But this is definitely a new one...

#celebrity #nature #yogis #yoga #Celebrity Yoga
Jason Wachob
December 5 2012

Vote Yes on Prop 37 to Know What's in Your Food

I don't believe in covering politics here at MBG. But I do believe in reading labels, hence, I think it's important to support Prop 37 in California....

#celebrity #wellness #organic food #video #grocery shopping
Jason Wachob
October 27 2012

Kyra Sedgwick & Dr. Frank Lipman On Dangers Of Plastics (Video)

Could plastics be causing you or your loved one erectile malfunction?! Kyra Sedgwick and MBG Wellness Expert, Dr. Frank Lipman, explain why plastics...

#celebrity #wellness #video #home
Jason Wachob
October 2 2012

12 Things Successful People Do Differently

What's the difference between those who succeed and those who don't? I love this inspirational typography on success by Valerie Woerner (inspired by...

#relationships #abundance #personal growth #goal setting #inspiration
Jason Wachob
September 28 2012

This Video Is The Ultimate Reminder Of Gratitude And Health (And Will Melt Your Heart)

As comedian Anthony Griffith's career began to take off, his daughter was diagnosed with cancer. His heartbreaking video is the ultimate reminder of...

#healing #gratitude #wellness #personal growth #video
Jason Wachob
September 21 2012

Q & A with Perrey Reeves: On Yoga, Ayurveda & Living MindBodyGreen!

41-year-old actress, Perrey Reeves, is most well-known for her role as 'Mrs. Ari' on Entourage. But did you know that she's a yogi who has been eating...

#celebrity #Ayurveda #Ashtanga #mindfulness #yogis
Jason Wachob
September 18 2012

All Hail Kale! (Infographic)

Did you know that kale has more iron than beef? Or more calcium than milk? These are just a few of the interesting facts in this infographic on kale...

#healing #wellness #vegetarian #healthy foods #kale
Jason Wachob
September 14 2012
Beauty

12 Toxic Ingredients to AVOID in Cosmetics & Skin Care Products (Infographic)

Check out this informative infographic on toxic chemicals to avoid in cosmetics and skin care products.

#infographic #beauty #wellness #grocery shopping #cosmetics
Jason Wachob
August 29 2012

3 Restorative Yoga Poses for Restful Sleep

Art of Attention is intended for yogis everywhere, a nomadic workbook from our friends Elena Brower and Erica Jago to open on your mat, providing yoga...

#yoga poses sequence #books #slideshows #yoga poses #savasana
Jason Wachob
August 29 2012
Wellness Trends

Mind-Blowing Sugar Consumption (Infographic)

How sugar consumption has changed over the years.

#infographic #study #wellness #healthy foods #sugar
Jason Wachob
August 23 2012

How MindBodyGreen Came to Life

At MindBodyGreen, we're inspired every day by your journeys to better health. In fact, your stories are so inspiring that you've encouraged me to...

#healing #relationships #gratitude #mindfulness #mind body connection
Jason Wachob
August 16 2012
Food Trends
Meditation
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Jordana Brewster: Meditation, Eating Healthy & The Mind-Body Connection

In this exclusive MBG interview, read about Jordana’s philosophies on meditation, food, and living calmly in our high-speed world.

#celebrity #mindfulness #juicing #superfoods #meditation
Jason Wachob
August 6 2012

Food Portion Size Is Ridiculous (Infographic)

Did you know that the average restaurant meal is more than four times larger than it was in the 1950s! Check out this mind-blowing infographic on...

#infographic #restaurants #healthy foods #food
Jason Wachob
May 31 2012