A father, published author, experienced speaker, accomplished athlete, and proven leader, Jason MacKenzie is sharing the important life lessons he has learned from his harrowing personal journey. He is a survivor of his wife's battle with bipolar disorder and subsequent suicide and has overcome a decade-long battle with alcohol. His driving purpose is to propel those who want more from their lives to increasingly higher levels of personal and professional performance through cultivating the power of vulnerability. He teaches them it's in the crucible authenticity where they will develop unlimited strength, courage, and wisdom. His goal is to equip every person with the tools to achieve their goals and become a better, more fulfilled human being.