4 Articles by Jamie Silverstein
How The Holidays Are Ruining Yoga
Every year, the holidays piss me off.
December 15 2014
Confessions Of An Insecure Olympian
There’s a story about two young fish swimming. They see an older fish who stops and asks: “Hey boys! How’s the water?”
May 17 2013
On Days When I Judge Myself Harshly, I Do This...
My mind gets attached to old stories. My mind remembers things it's been told about me. My mind falls into the familiar grooves of old beliefs that it...
May 9 2013
5 Things I've Learned By Stopping The Diet
Every so often, I awaken upset, look in the mirror, and decide that I need to diet, stop eating gluten, juice, or lose weight.
April 15 2013