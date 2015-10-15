2 Articles by Jamie Lauren Zimmerman
Jamie Lauren Zimmerman
7 Rules For Living A Great Life From Deepak Chopra
I sat down with Deepak for an hour to interview, and we talked about a huge variety of topics — his career path; his thoughts on money, goals,...
Jamie Lauren Zimmerman
October 15 2015
To Lose Weight ... Meditate?
We’ve all heard strategies to help us shed unwanted pounds. But, could something as simple as following our breath and focusing on our senses, help us...
Jamie Lauren Zimmerman
June 9 2013