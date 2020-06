Jacqueline A. Marin is a freelance writer and editor in the Kansas City metropolitan area, providing ghost writing, coaching, and editing services. She studied at Fordham University and obtained both a Bachelors and Masters in Business from Pepperdine University. Her writing services have taken many forms, including fiction, self-help, short stories, and assisting clients in achieving business goals by crafting compelling resumes, sales pitches, and business plans.