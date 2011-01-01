At 29, I am first and foremost the mom of two crazy beautiful children, Otto 7 and Rori 4. I am also the very humble owner of Dragonfly Yoga Studio, LLC located in Deltaville, Virginia. I began practicing yoga at home in the comfort of my kitchen in December of 2011. Upon completion of my 250 hour Vinyasa certification program with Aura Wellness Center, I opened the doors to Dragonfly and started spreading this joy I have found immediately.

"Joy has to be shared, by sharing it you are unburdened, by sharing it new sources open up within you, new springs. That sharing of your joy is love." -Osho

