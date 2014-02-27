34 Articles by Ilene Godofsky

3 Totally Satisfying (And Totally Healthy) Snack Recipes

As a health coach, one of the most common concerns I hear from people is that they find themselves overdoing it on snacks that leave them feeling...

February 27 2014

Warm Kale & Quinoa Salad

This is one of my favorite dishes to make for lunch during the winter. It's full of protein and healthy fat, so it will provide long-lasting energy...

February 9 2014

Easy Weeknight Pasta With An Asian Twist (Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Even before I knew I was intolerant to gluten, I wasn't a big pasta person, but every once in a while I'll get a craving for a big bowl of brown rice...

January 14 2014

Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting

Looking to impress at your next holiday party? These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.

December 21 2013

Simple Clean Winter Stew

This is one of my favorite recipes to make when I feel like I need to get back to center. Warming and deeply nourishing, this simple stew will help...

December 4 2013

Energizing Morning Oatmeal

We all know it can be hard to get the day started on chilly mornings. Here's one of my favorite warming and energizing breakfasts.

November 30 2013

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Crumble Bars (Vegan)

Pumpkin is this season's magic ingredient, so let's celebrate with a pumpkin treat that won't leave you with a sugar hangover! Full of wholesome...

November 4 2013

You'll Go BANANAS For This Super-Simple Snack!

No matter how low my kitchen is on groceries, I always keep the four ingredients in this snack on hand. Sweet, salty and full of protein,...

October 11 2013

​Vegan Recipe: Cheesy Chickpea, Veggie & Polenta Stir Fry

This recipe is one of my favorite fall comfort foods because it's so easy to make, yet super delicious. Enjoy!

October 4 2013

Farmer's Market Summer Smoothie Recipe

We're quickly approaching the last days of Summer, so let's celebrate the season with a green smoothie recipe that uses two of summer's best seasonal...

August 31 2013

Vegan Recipe: Basil Watermelon Gazpacho

Light, refreshing and sweet, fresh watermelon is a true summer treat! It's low in calories, full of antioxidants, and packed with vitamins A, C and...

July 31 2013
Functional Food

Chocolate Chunk Green Smoothie Recipe

Green smoothies are one of the most delicious ways to add more raw greens to your diet, which is one of the best things you can do for your health!...

July 17 2013

Vegan Recipe: Raw Detox Soup

Whether you indulged a little too much on vacation or overdid it at a summer barbecue, sometimes it can be very difficult to get back into the swing...

July 15 2013