34 Articles by Ilene Godofsky
Ilene Godofsky
3 Totally Satisfying (And Totally Healthy) Snack Recipes
As a health coach, one of the most common concerns I hear from people is that they find themselves overdoing it on snacks that leave them feeling...
Warm Kale & Quinoa Salad
This is one of my favorite dishes to make for lunch during the winter. It's full of protein and healthy fat, so it will provide long-lasting energy...
Easy Weeknight Pasta With An Asian Twist (Vegan & Gluten-Free)
Even before I knew I was intolerant to gluten, I wasn't a big pasta person, but every once in a while I'll get a craving for a big bowl of brown rice...
Gluten-Free Double Chocolate Cookies With Creamy Frosting
Looking to impress at your next holiday party? These black bean-based cookies are a total showstopper.
Simple Clean Winter Stew
This is one of my favorite recipes to make when I feel like I need to get back to center. Warming and deeply nourishing, this simple stew will help...
Energizing Morning Oatmeal
We all know it can be hard to get the day started on chilly mornings. Here's one of my favorite warming and energizing breakfasts.
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Crumble Bars (Vegan)
Pumpkin is this season's magic ingredient, so let's celebrate with a pumpkin treat that won't leave you with a sugar hangover! Full of wholesome...
You'll Go BANANAS For This Super-Simple Snack!
No matter how low my kitchen is on groceries, I always keep the four ingredients in this snack on hand. Sweet, salty and full of protein,...
Vegan Recipe: Cheesy Chickpea, Veggie & Polenta Stir Fry
This recipe is one of my favorite fall comfort foods because it's so easy to make, yet super delicious. Enjoy!
Farmer's Market Summer Smoothie Recipe
We're quickly approaching the last days of Summer, so let's celebrate the season with a green smoothie recipe that uses two of summer's best seasonal...
Vegan Recipe: Basil Watermelon Gazpacho
Light, refreshing and sweet, fresh watermelon is a true summer treat! It's low in calories, full of antioxidants, and packed with vitamins A, C and...
3-Day Gentle Cleansing Detox Meal Plan
Detox your body and free your mind!
Chocolate Chunk Green Smoothie Recipe
Green smoothies are one of the most delicious ways to add more raw greens to your diet, which is one of the best things you can do for your health!...
Vegan Recipe: Raw Detox Soup
Whether you indulged a little too much on vacation or overdid it at a summer barbecue, sometimes it can be very difficult to get back into the swing...