In 2011, at the age of 40, Ian underwent quadruple bypass surgery.

Ian completely transformed his life, adopting a plant-based approach to wellness. His goal is to provide others with a plan of action when faced with difficult circumstances.

Ian lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida with his wife. Ian's day job involves managing municipal bond portfolios. He is an avid long distance runner & Bikram Yoga practitioner. His blog can be accessed at www.WholeFed.org. Ian recently published, Instead of Flowers: Harness the Power of a Chronic Disease.