Contributing writer

Hunter Clarke-Fields, MSAE, RYT-200, is a mindfulness mentor, host of the Mindful Mama podcast, and creator of the Mindful Parenting online course, where she teaches moms how to cultivate mindfulness in their daily lives. Hunter has more than twenty years of experience in meditation and yoga practices, and has taught mindfulness to thousands worldwide. She is certified in Parent Effectiveness Training and has written for a variety of publications, including the Huffington Post, Tiny Buddha, Mothering, and a number of other online magazines and websites.