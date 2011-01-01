Hope Hollinsworth Coaxum hails from Yonkers, New York. She is a mother of two, her earthly child Nicole and her heavenly child, SSG Courtney A. Hollinsworth. She is the wife of Antonio Coaxum, her biggest, most loving supporter. Hope is a graduate of Pace University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree and Masters Degree in Business Administration. Hope is an author, publisher, playwright, director and producer of several novels and theatrical works. Hope’s journey to writing wasn’t one that came naturally; her writing was exposed after the death of her son, KIA in Iraq. She sought solitude and comfort in creating stories, and it was her Faith that ultimately pushed her into becoming the individual she is today, creating a platform to bring awareness to the many social issues prevalent in our society today.

Hope has been very influential in providing opportunities and awareness as the President of the Gold Star Mothers of the Yonkers Chapter. And as president, she has spearheaded several veteran events while working closely with her military family. In addition to her efforts in making her son’s memory and his sacrifice relevant, she is the Founder and President of Hope, Healing and Growth Inc., a women’s empowerment group she formed in 2011, which caters to several community endeavors, including Health and Financial awareness, round table discussions and in providing scholarships to young women striving to elevate their education.

She has written, produced and directed stage plays significant to social cause, A Gift of Sunshine, which received a Certification Award for the betterment of community, Never Judge a Book By Its Cover and most recently The Diary of a Mother. Hope has written and published five novels, A Juicy Story, Everything Necessary, Delusional, A Gift of Sunshine and her latest novel, Once Upon a Place in Time, The Rebirth. She is involved in her community as a community advocate, working with, and partnered with, several community based organizations providing self-esteem and writing workshops for young adults. Through her community efforts, Hope serves on several boards whose mission is to reduce poverty and provide growth in leadership. And although at times her many hats seem heavy, her confidence once again prevails and encourages her to trudge forward. Hope says “It is the effort, quality and time that we put forward which will make the difference in a person’s life, whether it be one, or many”, her goal is to affect as many people as possible in delivering the Gift that God has given her and in providing her namesake, HOPE.