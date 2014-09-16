10 Articles by Holli Thompson
Holli Thompson
Creamy Autumn Cauliflower Soup
A wonderful lunch or light supper.
Sweet & Fresh: Honeydew-Mint Smoothie
My son loves honeydew with a passion, and last year we decided to plant some honeydew melons to satisfy his desire. We got many more than we bargained...
The Kale Salad Recipe To End All Kale Salad Recipes
I say we make kale a classic. The tan trench coat of vegetables. The black pencil skirt of DLG's. (dark, leafy greens) The nude pump of stir-fry.
St. Patty's Day Green Hummus Dip
My son’s school loves to throw parties for the kids, and to ask parents to bring holiday-themed snacks. As St. Patrick's Day rolled around this year,...
Warming Winter Pear & Spice Smoothie
Even though it's cold outside, I still love to begin my day with a blended smoothie loaded with raw superfoods for a nutritious boost. I've discovered...
Goji Berry, Kale & Quinoa Salad
I hosted a last minute lunch for friends over the weekend, and I wanted to serve a festive dish in keeping with the season. I reached for bright red...
An Inflammation-Fighting Turmeric Smoothie
I was on an orange kick the other day, (isn't orange the new black?) and decided to use only orange ingredients for a new smoothie to feature on...
A Mean Red Smoothie To Cure The Blues
When Holly Golightly (Audrey Hepburn's role in Breakfast at Tiffany's) got the blues, she called them the "mean reds." When I named this gorgeous red...
7 Tips To Eat Out When You're Doing A Cleanse
You yearn to head out and enjoy a real meal, at a real restaurant.
Raw Sweet Potato Pie Smoothie (Mmm Good!)
It's chilly outside, and I'm craving sweet spices and something creamy that's not pumpkin pie! It's time for a seasonal smoothie.