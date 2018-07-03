9 Articles by Heidi Kristoffer
This Mom Of 3 Is A Handstand Pro. Here's What She Eats To Stay Strong
Yes, you can be strong enough to do a handstand...even with a crazy schedule.
Can You Do Yoga While Pregnant? Here's Your Guide To Practicing Safely
Here are the do's and don'ts.
5 Simple Stretches For Achy, Overworked Wrists
Traveling around the world doing inversion workshops, has always required me to have an arsenal of good wrist stretches.
Overnight Oats: Have Breakfast Waiting For You In The Morning!
I got hooked on Overnight Oats when my dear friend, Gena Hamshaw, author extraordinaire of the new vegan cookbook, Choosing Raw, introduced them to me...
8 Yoga Poses To Help Cervical Spine & Neck Issues
How yoga can relieve neck pain.
Super-Easy Yoga Mat Cleaning
An easy and natural way to clean your yoga mat.
There Is No Competition in Yoga
Working toward a goal without being competitive.
Arm Balances: Gateway to Female Empowerment
How to feel strong with arm balances and inversions.
Vegan Protein Bar Breakdown
Which bars are the best?