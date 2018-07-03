9 Articles by Heidi Kristoffer

Heidi Kristoffer

This Mom Of 3 Is A Handstand Pro. Here's What She Eats To Stay Strong

Yes, you can be strong enough to do a handstand...even with a crazy schedule.

#flexibility #partner #motherhood
Heidi Kristoffer
July 3 2018
5 Simple Stretches For Achy, Overworked Wrists

Traveling around the world doing inversion workshops, has always required me to have an arsenal of good wrist stretches.

#healing #yogis #yoga
Heidi Kristoffer
January 24 2015

Overnight Oats: Have Breakfast Waiting For You In The Morning!

I got hooked on Overnight Oats when my dear friend, Gena Hamshaw, author extraordinaire of the new vegan cookbook, Choosing Raw, introduced them to me...

#chia seed #breakfast #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Heidi Kristoffer
August 7 2014
Super-Easy Yoga Mat Cleaning

An easy and natural way to clean your yoga mat.

#new york city #yogis #yoga #yoga mat cleaning
Heidi Kristoffer
August 30 2011
There Is No Competition in Yoga

Working toward a goal without being competitive.

#new york city #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Heidi Kristoffer
June 22 2011
