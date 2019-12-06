30 Articles by Heather Askinosie

Spirituality
An At-Home Energy Cleanse For Chinese New Year

Welcome the dog year with a few simple feng shui tweaks.

#crystals #feng shui
February 17 2018
6 Crystals That Are Going To Have A Moment In 2018

Check them out and make this the year you *sparkle.*

#crystals
January 24 2018
A Crystal's Shape Matters Too. Here's Everything You Need To Know

Looking for some stability? Go for the grounding essence of a cube.

#crystals
November 6 2017
Consider This Moon Manifestation Your New Go-To Ritual

Straight from the crystal gurus behind Energy Muse.

#crystals
October 17 2017
Give Your Entire House An Energy Makeover With These Crystals

Check out how this crystal guru puts her gemstone collection to work at home.

#crystals
July 4 2017
Want To Chase Away Bad Vibes? This Is The Only Scent You Need

Given our renewed interest in ancient rituals and authentic ingredients, it’s not surprising that Palo Santo is making a comeback.

#aromatherapy
May 6 2017
The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This May

Wave buh-bye to a manic April and hello to a mindful May with these crystals.

#spirituality
May 6 2017
The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This April (5 Retrogrades & All)

Hold tight to your crystals, because we're in for five planetary retrogrades this month.

#crystals #astrology #spirituality
April 7 2017
3 Crystal Rituals For Sexiness, Radiance & Confidence

To enhance your sexiness, throw out those old notions on sex appeal, and focus your beauty routine inward with crystals for sexiness, radiance and...

#crystals #confidence #mind body connection #sex
March 27 2017

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This March

Aquamarine and bloodstone are your best friends this month.

#crystals #astrology
March 5 2017

How To Use Crystals To Get Closer To Your Partner

How to use crystals to get intimate.

#crystals #sex
February 12 2017

The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This February

While this is a challenging time for many of us, it's also one that celebrates love and togetherness. T

#crystals #astrology
February 3 2017

5 Healing, High-Vibe Crystals To Welcome The Chinese New Year

The sun is on the horizon, and a new day is calling. With your crew of crystal allies, you are ready to take on all the opportunities that the Year of...

#crystals #energy
January 28 2017

Gem Masks, Jade Rolling + Adaptogenic Beauty Dusts For Sparkly Skin

Crystal face masks and beauty dusts for your most radiant skin ever.

#crystals #beauty #self-care
January 16 2017
The Crystal Rituals That Will Amplify Your Astrological Potential This January

These crystals will help you harness the astrological energy of this month.

#crystals #astrology
January 5 2017