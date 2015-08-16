7 Articles by Hannah Sentenac

Hannah Sentenac

Functional Food

6 Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Make You A Happier Person

I knew that eating plant-based has been shown to be better for animals, the environment, and your body. But making me happier? That was a pleasant...

#food as medicine #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #plant-based
Hannah Sentenac
August 16 2015
Personal Growth

7 Scientifically Proven Ways To Get Happier

Instant gratification is doable — and science agrees.

#study #happiness #joy #inspiration
Hannah Sentenac
October 10 2014

10 Things All Highly Sensitive People Should Remember

The world can feel like a dizzy, overpowering place for sensitive souls. It's easy to feel stepped on, shouted at, tossed around. Things are brighter,...

#awareness #happiness #joy #inspiration
Hannah Sentenac
August 31 2014

50 Habits For A Happy Life

Life can feel frustrating. Maddening. Insanity-inducing, even. At times, happiness and contentment may seem achievable only in your wildest dreams.

#love #awareness #happiness #gratitude #compassion
Hannah Sentenac
July 29 2014

8 Habits That Rob You Of Happiness

Humans are largely habitual creatures, and, unfortunately, this hard-wired ability can be used for good or ill. While we may earnestly avow that we're...

#acceptance #happiness #joy #body image #compassion
Hannah Sentenac
July 8 2014

Why Life Is Better After Quitting Booze

For most of my adult existence I was the ultimate party girl. Life without booze and parties and wild nights was impossible for me to imagine. After...

#alcohol #eco-fashion #wellness #personal growth #self-awareness
Hannah Sentenac
May 14 2014

10 Natural Ways To Help You Beat Depression

If you suffer from depression, it’s likely you feel utterly, desperately — sometimes unbearably — alone. It is, after all, an illness of alienation....

#healing #disease #Vitamin D #meditation #mind body connection
Hannah Sentenac
November 11 2013