7 Articles by Hannah Sentenac
6 Ways A Plant-Based Diet Can Make You A Happier Person
I knew that eating plant-based has been shown to be better for animals, the environment, and your body. But making me happier? That was a pleasant...
7 Scientifically Proven Ways To Get Happier
Instant gratification is doable — and science agrees.
10 Things All Highly Sensitive People Should Remember
The world can feel like a dizzy, overpowering place for sensitive souls. It's easy to feel stepped on, shouted at, tossed around. Things are brighter,...
50 Habits For A Happy Life
Life can feel frustrating. Maddening. Insanity-inducing, even. At times, happiness and contentment may seem achievable only in your wildest dreams.
8 Habits That Rob You Of Happiness
Humans are largely habitual creatures, and, unfortunately, this hard-wired ability can be used for good or ill. While we may earnestly avow that we're...
Why Life Is Better After Quitting Booze
For most of my adult existence I was the ultimate party girl. Life without booze and parties and wild nights was impossible for me to imagine. After...
10 Natural Ways To Help You Beat Depression
If you suffer from depression, it’s likely you feel utterly, desperately — sometimes unbearably — alone. It is, after all, an illness of alienation....